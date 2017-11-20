El I Festival Internacional de Cine por la Memoria Democrática, creado e impulsado por la Asociación Arte y Memoria, busca un cine que sirva para reflexionar y despierte conciencias, en la búsqueda de la verdad, la justicia y la reparación de las víctimas. A través del Séptimo Arte, y apelando a la dignidad, la concordia, animamos a los cineastas, sobre todo a los jóvenes, a participar en este certamen que se desarrollará del 30 de noviembre al 2 de diciembre de 2017 en la Cineteca de Madrid.

Welcome! The I International Film Festival for Democratic Memory sets out to support the objectives of the Spanish Platform for a Truth Commission, spreading film work that can trigger reflection and rise consciousness in the search for truth, justice and reparation for the victims. Through the Seventh Art, and invoking dignity, concord, reason and respect, we encourage film makers, particularly the young ones, to participate in this Festival which will take place from November 30th to December 2nd, 2017 in Cineteca, Madrid.



